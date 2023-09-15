Yesterday, despite not standing out as much, the Status of Play September PlayStation managed to close in a way that could be positive, and that is that a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was shown and that includes its release date. Within this great announcement, something has been announced that has caught the attention of a large part of the audience.

As established from its first trailer seen in the 2022the game will be an exclusive for the most recent console of sonythe PS5, something that is not surprising at all, after all the predecessor game came with this exclusivity with the brand. However, it would not stay forever on that platform, given that the year was launched on other sites such as Epic Games Store and also Steam.

The details are that this sequel would not have that same period of exclusivity, given that in the commercial launching for PlayStation It is stated in small letters that after three months of launch we could see it on other sites. That means that starting in June the game can reach consoles. Xboxcomputer and even MacWell, let’s not forget that Apple is already making its equipment more powerful.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is exclusive to PS5 until at least May 29th, 2024 pic.twitter.com/mwsxWPb3wR — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 14, 2023

Of course, that does not guarantee that it will arrive strictly on the first day after the deal between the companies is broken, since we are in 2023 and there are still no plans for the first part of the new adventure of Cloud launches on consoles Xbox. Something that draws attention is the fact that a launch has been rumored for nintendo switch 2but so far it is something unconfirmed.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is good that this type of game does not remain exclusive for as long as it is, since it is from a third-party studio and of great proportions in terms of production. We’ll see if Xbox finally adds it to its catalog.