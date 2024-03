Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have a world orchestra tour and this is what you should know | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Square Enix announced that there will be a world tour or orchestra tour that will play the songs of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The company hopes that through this experience players can immerse themselves in the world of this fantastic video game.

This acclaimed RPG is one of the most visionary of all time and the best way to highlight and share it is through the experience that will be offered by a series of multimedia concerts.

This publisher and developer highlights that in the presentations you can hear the symphonic arrangements of the music of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This is how fans will hear the beloved songs of master composer Nobuo Uematsu.

But there will also be contributions from other artists, such as Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu, as well as other composers and arrangers. The idea is to make unforgettable the concerts dedicated to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

In these presentations of the music of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth In addition to a full orchestra there will be a choir, so more than 100 artists will participate. All of them will be led by Arnie Roth and Eric Roth.

The next one is the list of dates of this concert tour Final Fantasy VII Rebirthso if you live in any of these cities, take advantage of the opportunity:

Los Angeles, CA | 10 AUG 2024 8PM | PEACOCK THEATER | Tickets on sale March 15 at 10:00 am PT.

Chicago, IL | AUG 17, 2024 3PM | SYMPHONY CENTER | Tickets on sale March 14 10:00 am CT.

Chicago, IL | AUG 17, 2024 8PM | SYMPHONY CENTER | Tickets on sale March 14 10:00 am CT.

Fort Worth, TX | AUG 23, 2024 7:30PM | BASS PERFORMANCE HALL | Tickets on sale May 1st 10:00 am CT.

Fort Worth, TX | 24 AUG 2024 7:30PM | BASS PERFORMANCE HALL | Tickets on sale May 1st 10:00 am CT.

Rotterdam, Netherlands | AUG 30, 2024 8PM | RTM STAGE ROTTERDAM | Tickets on sale March 22 12:00 am CET.

Osaka, Japan | AUG 31, 2024 6PM | OSAKA INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTER (GRAND CUBE OSAKA) | Tickets on sale May 30.

Osaka, Japan | SEP 1, 2024 12PM | OSAKA INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTER (GRAND CUBE OSAKA) | Tickets on sale May 30.

Kanagawa, Japan | SEP 7, 2024 6PM | PACIFICO YOKOHAMA NATIONAL CONVENTION HALL | Tickets on sale May 30.

Kanagawa, Japan | SEP 8, 2024 12PM | PACIFICO YOKOHAMA NATIONAL CONVENTION HALL | Tickets on sale May 30.

Singapore | SEP 13, 2024 7:30PM | THE STAR THEATER | Tickets on sale March 12 10:00 am UTC+8.

Munich, Germany | SEP 14, 2024 8PM | OLYMPIAHALLE | Tickets on sale March 11 5:00 pm CET.

Rome, Italy | SEP 15, 2024 8PM | PARCO DELLA MUSICA AUDITORIUM | Tickets on sale March 15 12:00 pm CET.

London, United Kingdom | SEP 28, 2024 2:30PM | ROYAL ALBERT HALL | Tickets on sale March 15 10:00 am GMT.

London, United Kingdom | SEP 28, 2024 7:30PM | ROYAL ALBERT HALL | Tickets on sale March 15 10:00 am GMT.

Detroit, MI | 3 OCT 2024 7:30PM | ORCHESTRA HALL | Tickets on sale March 12 11:00 am ET.

Richmond, VA | 12 OCT 2024 8PM | ALTRIA THEATER | Pre-sale on March 11 10:00 am ET.

Portland, OR | 19 OCT 2024 7:30PM | SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL | Tickets on sale March 11 at 10:00 am PT.

Portland, OR | 20 OCT 2024 2PM | SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL | Tickets on sale March 11 at 10:00 am PT.

Denver, CO | NOV 1, 2024 7:30PM | BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL | Tickets on sale June 10 8:00 am MDT.

Denver, CO | NOV 2, 2024 7:30PM | BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL | Tickets on sale June 10 8:00 am MDT.

Paris, France | NOV 9, 2024 2:45PM | THE GREAT REX | Tickets on sale March 15 2:00 pm CET.

Paris, France | NOV 9, 2024 7:45PM | THE GREAT REX | Tickets on sale March 15 2:00 pm CET.

Buffalo, NY | NOV 16, 2024 8PM | SHEA'S BUFFALO THEATER | Tickets on sale March 20 10:00 am ET.

Orlando, FL | NOV 22, 2024 8PM | DR. PHILLIPS CENTER | Tickets on sale March 13 10:00 am ET.

Orlando, FL | NOV 23, 2024 8PM | DR. PHILLIPS CENTER | Tickets on sale March 13 10:00 am ET.

Montreal, Canada | NOV 29, 2024 7:30PM | PLACE DES ARTS – SALLE WILFRID-PELLETIER | Pre-sale on March 14 10:00 am ET.

Atlanta, GA | DEC 7, 2024 7:30PM | ATLANTA SYMPHONY HALL | Pre-sale on March 14 10:00 am ET.

Atlanta, GA | DEC 8, 2024 3PM | ATLANTA SYMPHONY HALL | Pre-sale on March 14 10:00 am ET.

Taipei, Taiwan | DEC 7, 2024 7PM | TAIPEI MUSIC CENTER | Tickets on sale August 3 12:00 pm UTC+8.

Taipei, Taiwan | DEC 8, 2024 3PM | TAIPEI MUSIC CENTER | Tickets on sale August 3 12:00 pm UTC+8.

Bangkok, Thailand | DEC 14, 2024 3PM | PRINCE MAHIDOL HALL | Tickets on sale soon.

Bangkok, Thailand | DEC 15, 2024 3PM | PRINCE MAHIDOL HALL | Tickets on sale soon.

New York, NY | JAN 11, 2025 2PM | STERN AUDITORIUM/PERELMAN STAGE AT CARNEGIE HALL | Tickets on sale June 26 11:00 am ET.

New York, NY | JAN 11, 2025 8PM | STERN AUDITORIUM/PERELMAN STAGE AT CARNEGIE HALL | Tickets on sale June 26 11:00 am ET.

Cleveland, OH | JAN 18, 2025 8PM | KEYBANK STATE THEATER | Tickets on sale March 20 10:00 am ET.

St. Louis, MO | 8 FEB 2025 8PM | THE FABULOUS FOX THEATER | Tickets on sale March 20 10:00 am CT.

Houston, TX | FEB 15, 2025 8PM | HOBBY CENTER – SAROFIM HALL | Tickets on sale soon.

Boston, MA | MAR 8, 2025 8PM | BOCH CENTER – WANG THEATER | Tickets on sale March 20 10:00 am ET.

Fountain: Square Enix.

It should be noted that the dates and places of the concerts of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are subject to change. Likewise, it is possible that others will be added to the original list.

Information related to ticket sales will be updated as it becomes available. There is still no date or place related to Latin America, so in that sense we can only wait for details to appear.

