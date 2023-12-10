













Cloud Strife's actions and responses from his friends and party members will change how they view him. This system will affect the game scenes in a very noticeable way.

Especially the one that corresponds to the one from the date in Golden Saucer in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It is something that you can see in the screenshots in this same note. So Cloud can be seen going on a date with Aerith, Tifa, Yuffie and even Barret.

Surely when this video game comes out there will be more than one guide that will reveal how to get each of these encounters. And what about Loveless, which we mentioned before?

Fountain: Square Enix.

Loveless, in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthis a new piece of musical theater and will appear at the Gold Saucer as an audience participation program using the latest technology.

Its theme is the hero's journey to fight the Dragon King, the tyrannical ruler of Guardia, and the love he feels for the Pink Princess.

The script of this work also reacts to the ties and relationships that Cloud Strife has with the members of his group.

Loveless's expansion in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is something very attractive, since in the original FFVII appears only as a poster at the beginning of the Midgar section.

Fountain: Square Enix.

He is also briefly mentioned by Cid and other secondary characters. Also in Crisis Core FFVII There is a reference to this and related to Genesis.

FFVII Rebirth It will go on sale on February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5 thanks to an agreement that ends on May 29.

