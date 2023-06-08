













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will bet on new music

Keiji Kawamori, the music supervisor of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth He answered a very specific question and that is whether this game will have original music: “Many new themes were created for FFVII Rebirth and we will make new arrangements of FFVII Remake as well.”.

If anything we can take for granted is that Square Enix always take care of the musical section of his games and for sure ffvii rebirth will not be the exception. The question is how much they can improve what was good from the previous installment. This will be a good test for this team.

On the other hand, the person in charge of the story and the scenario, Kazushige Nojimastated that players will witness a chain of narrative developments that lie at the heart of FFVII’s story as they discover the fate of each character.

If that doesn’t get you excited, we don’t know what other kind of announcement Square Enix would have to make.

Source: Square Enix

When does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth come out?

One of the unknowns that revolve around this title of Square Enix It’s your release date. If they don’t come up with some kind of surprise, change or adjustment that will lower the morale of all the fans, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be out in winter 2023.

This means that the Remake sequel will be released the same year as FF XVI and a year later than Crisis Core FFVII Reunion. That should translate to a great year for fans of this series.

Now we just have to be very patient and that is the most complicated part because we expect a lot from this launch. Excited?