Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is here and now everyone interested can jump into its immense world full of activities. One of the new additional objectives is the collection of something called protorelics. Here we tell you how to get them and what you can get.

We won't spoil any of the story, but you should know that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is divided into several regions. Each of these has its own protorelic activities that are usually divided into four phases. Fortunately, in most cases you just have to follow the marks on the map that appear when you activate the different Chadley towers.

Each region has its own activity to unlock its protorelics. These range from creative mini-games with robots and small toys to simply chasing down a group of bandits.. However, we are sure that there will be one that will cause you some doubts.

When you reach the desert region near the Gold Saucer you will find the protorelic mark. In addition, a mysterious monster that looks like a king will appear from the sands. The first two missions to reach the protorelic appear on your map and it is quite easy to follow the directions. But once you finish the second part, the rest of the marks do not appear. This is not a glitch, the developers simply do not tell you verbatim what to do.

How to get the Gold Saucer protorelic in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Even if they don't tell you, what you must do to continue your search for the Gold Saucer protorelic is to continue your journey. It doesn't matter if you're a die-hard completionist, you'll have to leave this region with incomplete objectives for a while.

Furthermore, it is not enough to advance the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, You must also continue collecting the protorelics from the following regions. As you collect more, a cutscene is unlocked that explains the origin of the mysterious monster and its relationship to these artifacts. After it you can return to the Gold Saucer and get the missing ones.

Source: Square Enix

Collect all protorelics in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthopens up an optional boss fight that fans of the original will love. In addition, some of the missions linked to these artifacts give us endearing stories of some characters from the extended mythology of this installment. So it is highly recommended that you complete these tasks.

