Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally has a firm release date and fans are wondering which ones highlights of the historical epic of Cloud and his companions will be reported in this second chapter (out of three) of the remake.

In a recent interview, Square Enix representative Naoki Hamaguki has made important statements regarding what we can expect in Rebirth: one of the most popular characters of the title will not yet be playable.

In particular regarding Vincent Valentinewhich appeared in the latest trailer published, the director said a few words:

“In terms of whether or not Vincent will be a playable character, he will be more of a companion character to the party in terms of Rebirth. So he will be similar to how Red XIII was in Remake”

The director’s words leave little room for possible doubts: we will have to wait the third and final part of the great remastering work of the historic title Final Fantasy 7 for the chance to see Vincent join the party.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most anticipated titles of 2024 and fans are already rubbing their hands at the sumptuous Collector’s Edition which was presented precisely in conjunction with the trailer and the release date of the long-awaited title: we told you more about it in a dedicated article.