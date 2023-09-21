Among the many events related to the gaming industry that are held every year, the Tokyo Game Show is perhaps what we to Akiba Gamers we are closer. One of the flagship titles of the edition that has just begun is without a doubt FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwhich for the first time will be playable by all event participants.

Despite not being in Japan right now, we also managed to try the highly anticipated title as a preview. Last week thanks to the invitation of SQUARE ENIX we flew to Milan to take on the role of again Cloud Strife and his allies in two different portions of the game. Not only did we get to experiment a flashback linked to Cloud and Sephiroth’s past during their mission a Nibelheimbut we also had fun roam freely in one of the surrounding explorable areas Junon before entering the city.

In this preview article we will reveal our first impressions of the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, trying to highlight all the new features we found compared to the first chapter of the trilogy. Prepare the Potens Sworda new journey awaits us!

But let’s start from the flashback, which allowed us to relive one of the most iconic parts of the seventh chapter: the exploration of Mount Nibel. To our delight during this portion of the game we got to use Sephiroth in battle, and his combat abilities were truly uniquely crafted. The silver-haired SOLDIER’s signature technique is Aura Charge, a skill that will allow us to access very powerful final moves based on the amount of damage we inflict on opponents. Furthermore, the iconic villain has another peculiarity, that of be able to counterattack the actions of enemies and knock them out before you can even get hit.

During the crossing of Mount Nibel we had the opportunity to recover some new types of Matter compared to the previous chapterwhich immediately made us think about all the possibilities we could have in battle FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. They will make their debut Matter with more than one element which will not only prove fundamental on an offensive level, but if used properly they will be able to guarantee us particularly useful bonuses on a defensive level. From this first taste we are really curious to discover all the strategic approaches that we can implement during the formation of the party and equipment.

One of the most important innovations in the combat system of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it is the presence of Synergy Skills and of Synergy Abilities. Both types of techniques will see two characters join forces and therefore they will vary based on the composition of ours party. Synergy Skills can be used at any time and will prove particularly useful, for example Sephiroth will be able to temporarily strengthen the attacks of Cloud infusing his sword with dark energy, while Aerith he will be able to use his magic to push into the air Tifa and allow her to easily eliminate flying enemies without having to use ranged attacks Barrett.

Synergy Abilities, however, can only be used filling the Synergy bar of two characters, and will allow us to unleash very powerful combined attacks capable of overturning the outcome of a battle in our favor. This element it does not replace Limit Breaksand since they are different bars the player will even be able to link these two types of attacks thus causing significant damage even to the bosses or the most difficult enemies.

In the phase set on the continent of Junon we had the opportunity to try one of the most anticipated innovations of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHthat is to say free exploration. Although we didn’t have much time at our disposal, we were pleasantly surprised by the many possibilities we will have during the exploration. In our test we were able to ride a Chocobos and, thanks to it, notice how the game also exploits the verticality of the environments very well. In fact, it will be possible to climb rocks to look for an alternative passage and recover objects that would be difficult to reach such as chests and materials. In fact, it has been implemented in this chapter a Crafting system. By obtaining materials both in exploration and in combat it will be possible to create objects such as potions and cushions with which we can rest on the various benches scattered around the game world.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of exploration is without a doubt the organic way in which we will be able to deal with present activities. For example, we will be able to face battle missions with specific objectives or meet Chocobo chicks who need our help, all without having to open menus or go to pre-established points to accept a mission. Although there will be more traditional side missions within the full game, this choice is perfect for don’t go and break the sense of exploration and immersiveness of the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH which, from the little we have seen, will be characterized by settings capable of truly leaving us breathless.

Although we were unable to analyze it in depth during this test, the technical sector of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH appears to have undergone a slight improvement over its predecessor. From the first minutes of the game, the meticulous care that the software house has placed in the creation of the title is evident, and despite having played it exclusively in Graphics Mode We did not encounter any particular problems such as slowdowns or drops in frame rate.

Although we only had a small taste of it, the game’s soundtrack has already managed to excite us and bring us back to the original seventh chapter. The new arrangements mean that it creates an almost nostalgic sense of familiarity, but with that pinch of novelty and innovation capable of increasing our curiosity towards the songs we will find in the game. Furthermore, although our test was only in English, the full version will have the lyrics localized in Italian so there is no need to fear possible language barriers.

Ultimately our test with FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has done nothing but increase our hype towards this second part of the trilogy which will reinvent the beloved seventh chapter of the franchise. Although it was a very small taste compared to what awaits us in the full game we are were pleasantly surprised both by the care taken in recreating some of the most iconic environments of the seventh chapteras well as in the new gameplay features that make the title even more fun. We are really looking forward to discovering all the surprises that SQUARE ENIX has in store for usand spending many hours in the company of Cloud and his adventure companions.

Luckily we won’t have to wait long. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it will be available worldwide next February 29, 2024 temporarily exclusive on PlayStation 5. And have you already pre-ordered your copy? Which edition did you choose? Let us know in the comments!

Preview video + Exclusive gameplay

We thank SQUARE ENIX again for the invitation and for the opportunity to preview the game.