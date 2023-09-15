Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally has an official release date: the sequel to the beloved Final Fantasy 7 Remake will arrive in a two-disc version on February 29, 2024.

A few months, therefore, separate us from the release of this long-awaited “second part” of the title Square Enix. The trailer shows numerous fight scenes and more that have made the history of the saga and video games in general.

It is impossible, for long-time fans of the series, not to be enthusiastic about this re-release of the highest graphic quality of Final Fantasy 7, considering one of the best games in history.

After presenting the release date, PlayStation revealed that it is available now a bundle which will allow you to obtain Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at a special price.

The remake of Final Fantasy 7released in 2020 after countless years of development, was able to convince both long-time fans and players who embarked on Cloud Strife’s memorable journey for the first time.

Will its sequel, Rebirth, which brings back the other half of the immense plot of the original Final Fantasy 7, also manage to collect the heavy legacy of both acclaimed game versions? We’ll find out soon.