SQUARE ENIX has released the version update 1,020 For FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHbringing the highly anticipated improvements to graphics and frame rate needed especially for the mode Performance.

Below is the complete list of improvements shared by the company. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is available now on PlayStation 5, here you can find our review.

Fixed typos and omissions in some texts.

Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.

Fixed a bug in battle where the abilities of Red XIII “Lunatic High” and “Watcher's Spirit” could easily have been undone.

“Lunatic High” and “Watcher's Spirit” could easily have been undone. Fixed a bug in battle where enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.

Fixed a progression bug that occurred during missions under certain conditions.

Improved the frame rate and general stability of the game.

Added options “ Defined ” And “ Soft ” to the mode display settings Performance .

Improved the quality of graphics.

” And “ ” to the mode display settings . Improved the quality of graphics. The camera inversion setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.

The camera inversion setting is now applied to the shooting gallery mini-game camera.

Improved guide support when climbing ivy in the “ position Mithril Caverns “.

“. Added difficulty settings to the “Fort Condor” and “Gears and Gambits” minigame customization screens.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu