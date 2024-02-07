Square Enix has made the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo available on PS5, offering players the opportunity to experience the opening chapter of what is considered one of the most anticipated games of 2024. The demo will be divided into two parts, with the second section scheduled for February 21st, allowing a preview of the expansive game world before the official launch scheduled for February 29th, exclusively on the Sony console. This news was announced during a Sony Interactive Entertainment State of Play dedicated to the game. During the State of Play, in addition to the demo, the final trailer of the game was also presented, which offers an overview of the plot and characters, including the group's mission to chase Sephiroth to save the planet. The trailer also shows new locations, minigames and the return of familiar characters. A new battle system has also been introduced that combines real-time action with strategic controls.

The “Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim” demo includes an extensive flashback section that allows players to relive the Nibelheim Incident, a crucial story mission set five years before the main events of the game. Later, on February 21st, the demo will be updated with a new section titled “Dawn of a New Era in Junon”, offering additional exploration and combat possibilities. It should be noted that progress made in this section of the demo will not be transferable to the full game, while steps present in the first demo can be skipped in the full game. Players who complete the demo will receive bonuses that can be used in the full game, including a moogle lucky charm and a set of adventure items.

The presentation offered a broad overview of the game's features, including methods of traversing the game world, new minigames and how characters interact, which influence how the story unfolds. New information on the protagonists and game mechanics, such as skill trees and the soundtrack, were also shown. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a title that is part of the narrative continuum of Final Fantasy VII Remake, positively received by critics and the public upon its launch in 2020. This new chapter promises to further expand the story, taking players on a new adventure on the planet, with the goal of stopping Sephiroth and saving the world. For those who wish to further explore the Final Fantasy VII universe, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is also available, a mobile role-playing game that offers new narrative elements and allows you to explore key events from the Final Fantasy VII timeline. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch on February 29, 2024.