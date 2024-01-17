SQUARE ENIX revealed the Gold Saucer Glitter Globecollector's item inspired by the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Inside the glass sphere there will be a three-dimensional reproduction of the iconic setting, embellished with iridescent glitter and multicolored LED lights.

This is a really limited item, given that it will be available only thanks to the Reward Program of company website. At the moment we don't know how many points will be needed to obtain it, but the software house has revealed that they will be distributed only 360 worldwide.

We leave you now with the trailer for the Gold Saucer Glitter Globe, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the software house. Good vision!

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Gold Saucer Glitter Globe

Square Enix Unveils Limited Edition FINAL FANTASY VII™- REBIRTH Gold Saucer Glitter Globe Available exclusively to fans through the Square Enix Store Member Reward Program. MILAN (January 17, 2024) – To celebrate the highly anticipated release of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for PlayStation 5® (PS5®) on February 29, 2024, Square Enix today revealed a truly unique and limited collector's item for fans and collectors, available exclusively in the Reward Program of the Square Enix Store. To celebrate players' return to the Gold Saucer in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, SQUARE ENIX presents a special Glitter Globe, faithfully recreating the beloved iconic location, produced in just 360 examples globally! This special fan opportunity is available exclusively through the SQUARE ENIX Reward Program, the collectible Gold Saucer Glitter Globe can only be obtained through store points. “We are extremely happy to offer fans a special piece of the world of FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH with these splendid objects”, said Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH. “It's a celebration of the legacy of the game and the fans who have been with us since the beginning.” The Glitter Globe is made up of multi-coloured iridescent glitter and color-changing LED lights within its core, creating an enchanting spectacle that reflects the atmosphere players will encounter in the game. This exclusive item invites fans to immerse themselves in this enchanting FINAL FANTASY setting™ VII, which will touch the hearts of every FINAL FANTASY fan™ REBIRTH. The limited quantity of Glitter Globe makes it a must-have piece for any FINAL FANTASY fan, collector or passionate player™. To find out more about FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH and to secure this exclusive Glitter Globe, please see the terms and conditions visit here. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available on PS5® on February 29, 2024. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix- games.com/games/rebirth/. Related Links:

Source: SQUARE ENIX