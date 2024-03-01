SQUARE ENIX shows us the launch trailer of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHavailable now at PlayStation 5 all over the world (here you can find our review).

In addition to the trailer, comments from Yoshinori Kitase (producer), Naoki Hamaguchi (director) e Tetsuya Nomura (creative director), which you can read below the video.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH IS AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION®5

Critics proclaim FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH “a must”, “a masterpiece”, “one of the best RPGs ever created”

Revolutionary fantasy is reborn. FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTHthe new chapter of the epic remake project of FINAL FANTASY VIIhas been available since yesterday worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5®). After earning the “Must-Play” award from Metacritic, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it has garnered more than 50 “perfect scores” in reviews from critics around the world. VGC commented that it is an “incredibly broad RPG pushed to the limit”, Eurogamer wrote that it is “a rich and splendid remake” and GAMINGbible that it is “a masterpiece among RPGs”.

In FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, players will step into the shoes of the mercenary Cloud Strife and his companions to hunt down Sephiroth, a dark figure from Cloud's past determined to rule the planet, in a vast world full of danger, adventure, joy and uncertainty. This unlikely group of heroes, featuring the series' most beloved characters, including Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII, join forces with new companions, such as the lively ninja Yuffie and the wisecracking cat-like robot Cait Sith. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH delivers an unforgettable experience to players with unexpected twists, memorable characters and spectacular sequences that will win over longtime fans and newcomers alike.

“As director of FINAL FANTASY VII original, I'm proud of what my team and I have been able to achieve with this new generation of RPGs and that so many new players have had the chance to explore such a vast and fascinating narrative world. Today my heart fills with enthusiasm thinking back to the incredible work created by our team for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. This adventure offers great satisfaction to long-time fans and welcomes newcomers, allowing them to relive the same emotions of awe and wonder that pervaded players in 1997. I hope both fans and those who have never played FINAL FANTASY will enjoy this title.” –Yoshinori Kitase, Producer.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH It's the fruit of our love and a tribute to adventure: a vast narrative universe full of emotions and our most ambitious game yet. Like those who created the original in 1997, we also aimed for a goal never achieved before: a deeper interpretation of our protagonists as friends, companions and inhabitants of the planet. By uniting their powers in battle and strengthening their bonds through various choices, we hope you can relive some sort of connection with these figures and the world around them.” –Naoki Hamaguchi, Director.

“For many years I have fantasized about what a remake of FINAL FANTASY VII would look like. First and foremost, I felt we needed to do justice to the plot and characters that had captivated fans around the world. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH embodies this vision perfectly: a game that extraordinarily expands on the original title, not only in the scope of its world, but also in the moments of tranquility that the members of the team share, in which friendliness, joy, sadness and sweetness are felt. As they continue their journey and deepen their relationships to fulfill their destiny, I hope you will open your hearts to share these emotions with them. For this second title of the trilogy, we wanted to listen to fans' opinions about the first title, and we added new elements FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH thus creating a truly breathtaking sequel. I want to thank everyone who decides to play our remake vision, which was able to honor the past with the potential of the present, to reinvent a story destined for future generations.” -Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Director

The remake project of FINAL FANTASY VII it started with the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, received with unprecedented enthusiasm in 2020 by players and critics globally. After obtaining over 20 “perfect scores” from the media and being included in the PlayStation® “Editor's Choice” category, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE has become the best-selling digital PlayStation® title in SQUARE ENIX history, surpassing 7 million copies sold in physical and digital formats worldwide since its release.

Those who want to discover other contents of FINAL FANTASY VII can download FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (the hit mobile RPG with more than 7.77 million downloads) for free on the App Store, Google, Play or STEAM and participate in the limited-time crossover event of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. In this event, players will be able to relive the infamous Nibel Incident and receive various in-game bonuses. For more information, visit the official social channels of FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is available on PS5®. For more information, visit: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/

A free two-part demo is also available, allowing players to experience both the opening chapter of the game and a preview of the massive game world in a chapter that takes place several hours into the main story. Upon completing the first part of the demo, “The Great Hero in Nibelheim,” players will receive a moogle lucky charm and an adventure set, and will have the option to skip that section in the full game* if they wish. Download the demos “The Great Hero in Nibelheim” and “A New Age in Junon” here.

*To skip the Nibelheim portion of the full game and receive the moogle lucky charm and adventure set, you will need to install the latest update for the full game.

