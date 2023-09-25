Tetsuya Nomura he confirmed in an interview with Dengeki Online That Keiji Fujiwaraa Japanese voice actor who passed away in 2020, will once again be the voice of Reno in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Interviewed by the magazine, Nomura stated the following:

“Reno will still be voiced by Keiji Fujiwara. We learned of his death shortly before recording began on FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and did not have time to find a replacement. I then asked the scenario team to use Fujiwara’s past recordings so he could reprise his role as Reno, and they obliged. However, I want to apologize to all the fans, especially those overseas, because this means that Reno will have many fewer appearances in this game. For the next episode the role of Reno will be given to a new actor and the character will have a more important role in the game.”

Nomura also revealed that there will be a role change for Barrettgiven that Masahiro Kobayashi, voice actor of the previous episode, has retired from the scene. Barret’s new voice will be that of Mahito Funaki.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available from February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5. Here you can read our preview of the game, which we had the opportunity to try thanks to the invitation of SQUARE ENIX.

Source: Dengeki Online Street Anime News Network