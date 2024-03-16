The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a recently released game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €80.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, but it's a small discount as the game just came out. The title is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5, and picks up exactly where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended.