The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a recently released game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €80.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, but it's a small discount as the game just came out. The title is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5, and picks up exactly where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended.
After escaping the city of Midgar, Cloud and his companions are now traveling towards Sephiroth. Strategy and action conquer this updated gameplay, with the addition of many new features such as secondary missions and plot insights not present in the original.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is part of a series of titles whose task is to modernize and bring the old Final Fantasy VII to the new generations. This is the second, preceded by Final Fantasy VII Remake, and which will be followed by the third and final chapter.
