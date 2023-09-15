With the announcement of the release date of this highly anticipated second episode, SQUARE ENIX also announced the marketing of the very expensive Collector’s Edition For FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Like the game, the collector’s edition will be available next February 29, 2024 at the price of well €379.99.

But what will we find inside to justify the price? The bundle will consist of two packs: the Deluxe Edition, also sold separately, which includes a physical copy of the game, a mini artbook, a mini soundtrack CD and a steelbook case. The second is made up of the “big shot” or the STATIC ARTS by SEPHIROTHa statue of approximately 48 cm which, as per description “depicts, in great detail, the iconic character Sephiroth”.

Furthermore, some digital content available as exclusive DLC will be accessible:

Matter of invocation: Moogle trio (DLC)

(DLC) Matter of invocation: Magic jar (DLC)

(DLC) Accessory: Restitution necklace (DLC)

(DLC) Protection: Orchid bracelet (DLC)

(DLC) Protection: Midgar MK-II Bracer (DLC)

(DLC) Pre-order bonus: Protection: Bracer of Midgar MK-II

This rich Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order on the SQUARE ENIX Store, we leave you the link below: book the Collector’s Edition.

We remind you that the game will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5.