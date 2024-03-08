SQUARE ENIX And AWR Music Productions have announced that the concert dedicated to FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will also stop in Italy. The only Italian date of the event is scheduled for next September 15th at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Romeand among the guests there will be none other than the composer Mitsuto Suzuki.

It will be possible to purchase tickets on TicketOne starting from next March 15th at 12:00including those for the Meet&Greet with the composer.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

The official concert of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH arrives in Italy ONLY ITALIAN STOP IN ROME

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Santa Cecilia

Sunday 15 September 2024 at 8.00pm

Tickets on sale from March 15th at 12:00 on TicketOne AWR Music Productions and SQUARE ENIX are proud to present FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour. The thrilling new concert based entirely on the revolutionary SQUARE ENIX game. The tour will also stop in Italy, for a single date on 15 September 2024 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. Discover all new symphonic arrangements of the music from FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, from classics by Nobuo Uematsu to exciting new works by Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu, all performed by an orchestra and choir of more than 100 musicians led by renowned conductors Arnie Roth and Eric Roth, and with high definition video scenes created exclusively for this production by SQUARE ENIX. Immerse yourself in the world of one of the most beloved video games of all time with this sensational multimedia experience! GUEST OF HONOR

But that's not all, as the composer of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Mitsuto Suzuki, will be present at the concert in Rome!

Suzuki will be available for a meet & greet with photos and autographs, which will be held after the end of the concert only for VIP ticket holders. His works include FINAL FANTASY VII Rebirth, FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, Lightning Returns: FINAL FANTASY XIII, Mobius Final Fantasy, and Schoolgirl Strikers. In addition to video games, Suzuki is also involved in writing musical instrument reviews for music magazines and producing music for the stage. THE ORCHESTRA

The Italian leg of the tour will be performed by the Ensemble Symphony Orchestra, one of the best-known orchestras in the national artistic panorama.

ESO has performed in the most important Italian and European theaters and boasts important national and international collaborations including Mario Biondi, Max Gazzè, Franco Battiato, Giovanni Allevi, Renato Zero, Francesco Renga, Pooh, Baustelle, PFM, Andrea Bocelli, Sting, and Robbie Williams, with over 1000 concerts in 11 years of activity in Italy and Europe. Official site: ffvii-rebirthconcerts.com Ticket prices:

VIP stalls (with Meet & Greet with Mitsuto Suzuki) €149 + presale

Stalls I sector €99 + presale

Second sector stalls €87 + presale

First gallery €77 + presale

Second gallery €64 + presale

Side gallery €35 + presale Pre-sales: Tickets available at Tickets available at www.ticketone.it from March 15th to 12:00

Source: SQUARE ENIX, AWR Music Productions