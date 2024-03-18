Within the multiple mini-games that inhabit Final Fantasy VII Rebirth there is a card game called Queen's Blood. Good. The minigame is so magnificent that it is difficult to think that it is just the last capillary of the game that shelters it. That it works so well, that it has such polished and addictive mechanics, gives the perfect measure of how worked the entire game is.

Because, whatever the adjective means, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It looks like the game of the year. The sequel to remake of Final Fantasy VII (the game that in 1997 changed the entire world panorama by introducing the Japanese RPG imaginary to the West), which in 2020 was truly revealed as a reboot (The plot changes—most importantly, keeping Aeris, whose iconic death traumatized the world in '97, alive—revealed that remake was actually the reimagining of the story that everyone knew or thought they knew), it is simply a dream come true for lovers of the original game.

By story, by mapping (with its open world, which leaves its predecessor in its infancy, which caged the player in Midgard, the city that served as the setting for the first act of the 1997 game), by characters and by game and combat system , Rebirth It stands out in almost all its sections. We are talking about a game that, in its structural definition, condenses the epic experience. That is to say, by leaving the city, by facing the journey (a journey whose first stages, it is true, are too arbitrary) and by iterating the adventure, the game manages to squeeze out its heroic essence and distill the best of the saga that so many people caught at the turn of the century.

But it's not only that. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is, first of all, a great game but, above all and more importantly, it is much better than its predecessor. It may seem like a minor achievement, but deep down it is an achievement that dances in line with the very nature of the medium: video games are serialized to make each installment better than the previous one; and this it more than fulfills. The new characters, the new settings, the new derivative that the game seems to be aiming for in the third and final installment, everything seduces. The depth of the characters grows to limits that are difficult to believe if we only look at the first part. And, again, the card game gives the measure of the overall quality.

It is a complicated year for the sector. Layoffs happen. The blockbuster market seems to have burst. But we have already had Prince of Persia. Are getting closer Rise of the Ronin, Dragon's Dogma II. That is to say: perhaps the industry has done it, but, true to his quote, quality has not left the player stranded.

