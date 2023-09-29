













Through a series of perfectly assembled videos, we have a slight context of what is going to happen with Final Fantasy VII RebirthHowever, it wasn’t until we got our hands on it that we realized that this is not just any project that could be considered an expansion or DLC. In other words, there were very abrupt and certainly valuable changes.

We played two separate sections, one where it was possible to try Sephirot in action and another where we have clearly already left Midgar and the adventure, far from having a plot development, encompasses what the gaming experience will be. With everything we saw, should we get excited?

What we experienced when playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Sephirot, the most broken Soldier

The video game meme says that when you unlock the main boss, he becomes weak and even docile. Fortunately in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth we have the legendary Sephirot in all its splendor. His attacks are devastating, his Masamune shines brighter than an elementary schooler’s shoes on his first day of school, and his hair should have a monument to perfection.

As you saw in the trailers, this Soldier teams up with Cloud, but since we already know how the mythical hero of the series moves, We better tell you what the living legend who wants to end the world can do.

First of all, Sephirot’s design is designed to attack both short and long distance. His combo not only uses his mythical Masamune, he also casts ranged magic that does a lot of damage and can work as a finisher.

However, His abilities are certainly powerful and destroy everything in his path.. It’s not that the game becomes easy automatically, but you will be surprised when you play with it because the enemies will not last long and the camera will change to Cloud very quickly due to such efficiency in combat. The development team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth You will be moved by how they proposed how Sephirot works.

How open does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s open world look?

Some will say that it is not necessary, others that it is, but finally Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It comes with its open world. How much? Well, at the moment it is difficult to give an answer to that because we only played a very small part of the experience and it would not be objective to give a qualifier to this section.

What is a reality is that the scenarios can be explored in such a way that you can see if there are items on the ground, some enemies in the distance and more. Be careful, when we enter this type of space, we do not have a map as is usually the case in narrow places where in the end we are going to run into an enemy.

However, within the open world we have points of interest. You know, to go to that point you must walk a certain number of meters. If weapons appear in that part of the screen, it also means that you are close to starting a fight that could give you an important reward. Come on, you see several icons in the form of signage, only instead of going along – let’s say – lanes, we move forward freely because the space is open.

In its own way, the open world – at least the one we saw – within Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will be handled in a way well defined by the design of the game itself. There will be small actions like raising a Chocobo stop and, honestly, we will surely find many more actions that may not have to do with combat.

Synergies come to give a twist to the combat

The saying goes that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The team behind the development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was able to follow this path without problems and stay with what we saw in Remake, however, they decided to make an effort to give players several adjustments to the combat system.

The base remains the same. We have a hybrid combat system with ATB as in the previous installment, however, there are many more changes in the special actions section. Since we were in a demo with certain characteristics, it was possible to see a good amount of magic and special actions, which made the gaming experience robust.

However, what immediately changes the experience is the use of synergies. These are joint attacks between two or more characters. It appears as an added system in the actions menu and from there you get to choose what kind of devastating move you are going to make. It is worth noting that the Movements look spectacular and the combat experience becomes much more attractive.

The topic of synergy may certainly sound simple – it’s a double attack and that’s it! – but if you play with the variables of weapons, materials, properties of each character, very interesting things could happen during a duel with a huge creature that could have a weakness to a particular element.

If Remake was already good, Rebirth aims to be better

The reality is that we saw little, however, what we had the opportunity to try are the foundations on which the gaming experience of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The gameplay adjustments, the openness of having more characters to use, and the potential story development will make this title one worth checking out.

Of course, there is still a long way to go and it is never wise to get on the hype train because we might end up crashing into a mako reactor, however, there was a lot of transparency in everything we saw, so there is confidence in the final product and we just have to wait for it. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fully meets the expectations of fans and we have before us a title that we will remember for a long time.

Don’t forget that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It comes out on February 29, 2024 and will be available on PS5. Excited for this release? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google New

