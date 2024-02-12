These last few weeks have been full of content related to Final Fantasy VII Rebirtha game that will serve as the second part of the video game that we saw in the 2020which showed us that the way forward for the adventure of Cloud and your friends will be different. And now that some content has been released, such as the demo of the title itself for PS5it is obvious that there are already people out there who are playing full delivery, since the stores should already be ready with the physical versions to reach stores in two weeks.

At this moment, social networks are a magnet for spoilers and leaked scenes of this installment, whether in TikTok, Reddit, Twitter or even Facebook, and this not only includes things that people did not want to see like the demo already available on the Sony console, but also very advanced scenes of the adventure. This indicates that it is likely that at the end of this week some will be able to upload the end of the game as is, including the boss that closes the second chapter and the post-credits scenes that are important.

Such leak activities are no longer new to the industry, as there is no shortage of retailers who already have copies and sell them to friends and family, who by now should be enjoying the full game without the need to go through testing. free. Which is worth highlighting, square enix Until now, the second part of the demo has not been released, which will surely open its lock at the end of this week or the next.

With all this in mind, we recommend that users ban the phrase final fantasy in the algorithm of their social networks, since any part of the plot could come out of nowhere, not only in the form of video clips but also a simple screenshot or even some text description by those who want to spoil the experience. It is always best to experience these titles on your own, so we advise you not to go looking for advances that are not necessary to know at this time.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: You have to run away from social networks, otherwise it will be too late to save yourself from the spoilers that are already circulating out there, and the truth is if the game were the exact copy of the FFVII that we all know there would be no problem, but this is not the case , it is a different game in terms of story.