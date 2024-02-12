













It should be noted that there is no confirmation that the images in these leaks are real. However, those interested in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They will surely prefer to avoid them. Everything to be able to enjoy this new installment in the reimagining of the Square Enix classic with all the astonishment possible.

According to those who report these leaks, These are alleged screenshots, descriptions of events and some clips. Additionally, some argue that they look quite real. Due to the proximity of the game, it is possible that some people obtained copies in advance and are playing.

Although there is still a possibility that these leaks are not real, it is best to avoid spoilers. If you are one of those who wants to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, We recommend that you avoid social media until it comes out or mute any words related to the title so that none of it appears in your feed.

What do we know about the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the events of remakewith Cloud and company on an odyssey to stop Sephiroth's evil plans. For those who played the original, it was revealed that it will cover up to the events at the end of the first disc.

Source: Square Enix.

Even if fans of the original think they have an idea of ​​what will happen, they may still be surprised. After all, Remake already gave us to understand that this is a new 'timeline' and some events may change their order or the characters present. Do you already want to play it?

