They come from the battle director Teruki Endo confirmations regarding being able to take control of Sephiroth at certain points Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthincluding a flashback to the Mount Nibel.

In fact, one of the many engaging aspects of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirith is the addition of new playable characters in the group, including Red XIII And Cait Sith, so it was very easy to hope that we could also have our long-haired evil in the main party for a long time. Unfortunately, however, this will not be the case.

As we created Sephirot as a player-controlled character, we kept in mind that he is a truly iconic character. We had to pay close attention to the resources available and the costs in terms of gameplay, to develop Sephirot in the best possible way when it comes to combat.

Endo stated, confirming that although Sephiroth will have his own moveset and gameplaylike any other character, we won't often see him with us.

Will his presence bring further insight into one of the most iconic and beloved villains of the entire Square Enix saga, or is it a “sop” for the crowd of fans who have always wanted such an occasion?