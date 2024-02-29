













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Search for a chocobo on Google and get a surprise









However, square enix is making all kinds of efforts to get the message of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to everyone and among them we can find a hashtag on Twitter and, also, something very curious on Google. If you type the word “chocobo” in the search engine, you will be pleasantly surprised.

When you type chocobo, a kind of button and a share option appear, when you press it, you will see the creatures of FFVII: Rebirth run away and make the screen vibrate.

The more times you press the button, the more chocobos will appear on the screen and the situation will certainly be comical. This is a nice Square Enix activity that may not take up much time in your day, but it will entertain you for a while.

Now the joke is that you finally head out to get a copy of FFVII: Rebirth which is now available on PS5.

Will Final Fantasy VII Rebirth come out on Xbox?

By the time you read this article, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is now available on PS5. It is worth noting that this game is a temporary exclusive for the Sony Interactive Entertainment console. Now, does that mean it will come out on Xbox?

Right now many are finding out if Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth It will be on Xbox, however, the situation is more than clear. At this time Square Enix has spoken out in favor of some kind of multi-platform launch for this temporary PS5 exclusive.

It should even be emphasized that although it is a temporary exclusive, it does not mean that Square Enix is ​​working on some kind of port or something similar. Technically everything you hear or read will be rumors.

Would you like FFVII Rebirth to come out on Xbox? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

