













Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth reveals its duration thanks to an interview. | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth It will be filled with many activities to do. How to search for sheet music of songs that we can then play freely. In addition, we have the opportunity to visit different cities with their own secondary missions and mini-games.

Taking all this into account, Naoki Hamaguchi, the game's director, shared an estimate of its duration. According to him it will depend on what the players want. If they leave Just because of the story you could play it for 40 hours, doing the side missions would extend the time to 60 and fully completing it could take up to 100 hours.

With this it is clear that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth It will be a game with a lot of content. After all, it will come divided into two discs. So you might want to free up your calendar for when it launches to get lost in its world.

When is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth coming out?

The launch of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth It is planned for February 29, 2024. At launch it will arrive exclusively for PS5. Its physical edition will be divided into two discs due to the length of the game.

Source: Square Enix

Rebirth is the continuation of what started with the remake. We'll look at several of the most beloved points of the original but with some twists to surprise old and new fans alike. In addition, the world will be more extensive and explorable. Are you excited to know what else Square Enix has in store for us?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)