Some US stores have opened i pre-orders Of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthalthough without indicating the release date of the game, not yet announced by Square Enix. In any case, the arrival at the beginning of 2024 is confirmed.

Currently the game is bookable from Amazon, Target and Best Buy, but we imagine that other stores will be added soon and that in the short term the PlayStation Store will also allow you to buy the digital version in advance.

We remind you that currently Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has only been announced for PS5even if many take at least the PC version for granted, after the exclusivity period, considering how it went with Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The price of the US edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the expected one: 70 dollars, now the standard for triple A.