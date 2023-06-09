During the Summer Game Fest Square Enix presented a new gameplay trailer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter of the trilogy of remakes of the classic for PS1. The trailer showed a preview of the mysterious elements of the story, the combat and the vast world that players will be able to explore in early 2024, when the game will be available on PS5. A new trailer for the upcoming mobile game Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis was also shown, announcing the start of pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play. By pre-registering on an Android device, you will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta that will take place from July 6 to 13, 2023.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase said: “We are honored to be able to bring Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to players around the world next year. In the new chapter of this incredible story, Cloud and his companions (old and new) will embark on a new adventure It’s a story anyone can play, even those unfamiliar with the first chapter of the remake project or the original Final Fantasy VII. The entire team has worked with love and adoration for the world of Final Fantasy VII to deliver a “unforgettable experience for both new players and longtime fans, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, with immersive and fast-paced combat as well as rich exploration across a vast world. We look forward to being able to share more information in the coming months. “