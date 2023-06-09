During the Summer Game Fest just concluded SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer and important news for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. The software house has revealed that this second part of the reimagining of the iconic seventh chapter will be available worldwide in early 2024 on PlayStation 5. One of the details that amazed us the most is that will be released on two discsgiving us hope for the vastness of the title.

Inside the new trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, we can see how in this second chapter Red XIII And Yuffie they will be playable. We will also be able to admire the arrival of characters such as Elena of the Turks and Bugenhagen in his astrological laboratory of Cosmo Canyonor iconic settings such as Junon and the Chocobo ranch.

We leave you now with the new trailer for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: SQUARE ENIX