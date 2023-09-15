SQUARE ENIX has finally revealed the release date and some very important news for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. The game will be available worldwide next February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5. Thanks to a new trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, we can see that not only that Yuffie And Red XIII will be present as playable characters, but will also be there Cait Sith. The video also shows the presence of Vincentbut at the moment we don’t know if it will already be playable from this second chapter of the trilogy.

Among the new features shown in the trailer we find a myriad of locations familiar to all fans of the seventh chapter, including Junon and the Gold Saucer with its unforgettable minigames. Some of the most iconic summons will also return such as Alexander And Odinand we will see the presence of even the most dangerous ones Weapon. The video also shows some clips dedicated to Zackalthough at the moment it is not clear to understand his role within the game, and to a hooded man.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the new trailer for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: SQUARE ENIX