During last night’s Playstation State of Play, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming action RPG, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and revealed that the game will release on February 29, 2024 for PS5. The action-packed trailer introduces Cloud, Aerith, Barret and Tifa to a world with sci-fi and fantasy elements, filled with danger around every corner. This group of heroes joins forces with new playable companions, including Yuffie, a member of Wutai’s elite ninja corps, Red XIII, a fire-tailed beast who sporadically offers pearls of wisdom to Cloud’s group, and Cait Sith , a feline-shaped robot that travels astride its great moogle friend, to hunt down Sephiroth, the one-winged angel determined to conquer the planet. Players will take these characters into battle and leverage their synergies through powerful abilities to further deepen their bonds as they face dangerous monsters. Along with the release date, Square Enix revealed the main key art for the game. Created by creative director Tetsuya Nomura, this new image depicts the three worlds that constitute the axis of the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Sephiroth is located in the center, as he represents the creator of the events of the past. Cloud and Zack, however, are positioned on the sides, as they represent their destinies divided by Sephiroth. The image of blood, fire and red evoked by Sephiroth colors the sky and spreads across the world. The subtle shade of red featured in the title logo is also inspired by this same image.