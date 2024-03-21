Almost a month after its launch, the long-awaited performance update is finally available for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Let's remember that fans were not happy with the way the game ran in the mode that offers 60fps, since the visuals were not up to par with expectations. With version 1.020 this was already solved.

Last night, March 20, Square Enix released the new update for Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich improves the graphics, the speed of frame rates exclusive to PlayStation 5, and adds 60fps “sharp” and “smooth” modes. Furthermore, the patch adds difficulty settings for certain mini-games and fixes several bugs and performance issues.

According to Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, The patch also focuses on the lighting of the characters' faces in certain parts of the game. This is what he commented about it at the time:

“We've received a lot of feedback on whether or not the graphics will be improved in performance mode. We heard you and are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect. I don't think the release date is too far from now. We've heard from players that in certain situations, facial lighting makes some characters' shadows look very scary. “That's one part of the update we're working on.”

Here are the specific details of the update:

Fixed missing or incorrect characters in some parts of the game text.

Fixed character bugs occurring in field areas under certain conditions.

Fixed Red XIII's abilities “Supernal Fervor” and “Watcher's Spirit” in battle being easily canceled.

Fixed bugs occurring in battle under specific conditions that would cause enemies to freeze.

Fixed bugs caused by specific conditions affecting progress through quests.

Improvements to frame rate speed and overall game stability.

Added a “sharp” or “smooth” option for graphical output in performance mode.

Improvements in graphic quality.

Mirrored inverted camera controls as you control a gliding light blue chocobo.

Inverted camera controls mirrored in the precision shooting minigame.

Highlighted is the path along climbable vines in the Mythril Mine.

Added difficulty selection to the customization screen for the Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits minigames.

All these improvements are now available in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth through an update that weighs more than 5 GB. On related topics, the Queen's Blood minigame could have its own expansion. Likewise, a fan complains about the game and it goes viral.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that Square Enix continues to work to improve the gaming experience. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Although the title is designed to run at 30fps, and works very well this way, those who want to have a higher frame rate can finally enjoy this installment in the way they like best.

Via: square enix