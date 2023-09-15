Today a new delivery of Status of Playwhich while it hasn’t managed to be incredible, at least had some worthwhile games, including a longer look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the DLC of Resident Evil 4 Remake and the adaptation of Avatar to virtual reality. However, the most striking of all was the announcement that closed the broadcast.

A new trailer was released for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which shows us many more scenes of what we will see in the cities that fans of the original title will know. Added to that is that a departure date is finally confirmed, which will be next February 29, 2024.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that in this trailer there are certain marked differences that stipulate that the story will not follow the course that is already known, but for many fans that is much more worth it than following the usual thread. Added to that is that we could see aa Zack Fair somehow, unless it’s a flashblack.

Remember that this game is launched exclusively for PS5.

Via: Square Enix