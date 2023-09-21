













To begin with, it was said that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have around 150 hours of content. As for its history, it will cover even the forgotten capital, the dwelling place of the ancients. So fans already know a little about what to expect, although we already know they could bring surprises.

Of course there will be many additions to give players a lot of content. For example there will be a series of new mini-games scattered throughout the adventure. One of those mentioned had to do with accommodating members of SOLDIER for a parade.

Finally it was revealed that the weight of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will be 150 gigabytes. The physical edition will be divided into two discs. Its directors assured that it will not be necessary to change disks. You just have to insert one after the other in the installation process, but then just play any of them to play.

Can you transfer your data from Final Fantasy VII Remake to Rebirth?

Unfortunately for those who spent hours leveling up Cloud and company, this will not be able to transfer to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This decision was made because in a way they are independent titles. So they want players to grow with the characters once again.

Source: Square Enix

Although progress cannot be shared, the director indicated that there will be a reward. If you have saved data from Remake when you play Rebirth you will receive a special material for a summon. So you now have another excuse to play the previous one if you don’t already.

