The trailer is narrated by Red XIII who gives us a brief explanation of the events that happened in the first title. Those who did not play and do not plan to play Final Fantasy VII Remake before the arrival of Rebirth can use this video to avoid reaching zero.

Something interesting is that it only takes into account what happens in the base game and not in the expansion starring Yuffie. Perhaps this means that this story will not have an important weight when it comes to playing. Rebirth. Although some may wonder where he came from and how he joined the party.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth goes on sale February 29, 2024. Although there is still some time left, this preview serves very well to refresh your memory or catch you up to date. This way more people will be able to jump into this sequel even if for some reason they skipped the first one. What did you think of the summary?

What do we know about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Unlike Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth It will have much more open spaces that encourage exploration. This also caused the available activities to expand. So players will find plenty to have fun with outside of the main story.

Source: Square Enix.

As for its story, it seems that it will distance itself more from the original or at least it will have some changes. Since apparently Zack Fair managed to escape his fate and will appear in this sequel, although we still do not know his role. So even fans of the original will have one more reason to come back than just better mechanics and graphics. Does it catch your attention?

