The video lasts about three minutes and in all that time it broadly tells the story of Final Fantasy VII Remake. From the work Shinra does, to the events that led Cloud and company to venture out of Midgar in search of Sephiroth.

This entire summary is narrated by Red XIII who appears in the last hours of the remake and will be one of our allies in Rebirth. Step by step it tells how each of the characters came together and also sets the stage for all the freedom and uncertainty that awaits us in Rebirth.

There is still just over a month left until the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, so there is still time to play the remake if you wish. Although if you can't due to work or something else, this video could be a great help. Will you use it or play it to refresh your memory?

What can we expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the story right where Remake left off. From the previous one they announced to us that the story could change and not be as it was in the original from 1997, so even fans of the original could be surprised by its story.

Source: Square Enix

Leaving Midgar, this installment will give us more opportunity for exploration and a vast open world full of activities to do. In addition, the combat received improvements that allow us to do special powerful movements with some of our companions. Will they play it?

