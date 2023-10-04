













Among the new features shown in this video Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the renmawave towers are located. They help players orient themselves and give them information about the area. Like moogle houses and places to dig. As well as chocobo farms.

Speaking of chocobos, it was shown that these creatures will be used to cross the great plains of ‘Grasslands’. There will also be plenty of things to do outside of battles, including swimming and rowing skills through deeper waters, hunting chocobos and visiting the Chocobo Ranch, taking on side quests, and visiting the lively city of Kalm.

Source: Square Enix

Additionally, new screenshots have been released showing the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, “Mercenary Quests,” “Fiend Sightings,” the “Fast-Travel” skill, mini-games such as, “Piano Performance,” “Moogle Mischief,” and “Queen’s Blood.” There is no doubt that we will be facing a very ambitious title when this title is launched on February 29, 2024. Are you already waiting for it?

