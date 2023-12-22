













The fact is that at first it seemed that this remake was faithful to what was seen in the original game. But things changed and even Zack Fair is still alive and everything seems to be going well. Originally he died before the start of this RPG.

But that didn't happen and that's why some believe Aerith Gainsborough could survive. To add more fuel to the fire of speculation, a message from the official Twitter account suggests something interesting.

In this you can see Zack and Marlene in a screenshot of the most recent trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Marlene tells Zack 'when she wakes up, a scary man will kill her'. It is something direct and it is quite clear.

Marlene is referring to Aerith's death at the hands of Sephiroth, an event that in the original version traumatized more than a generation of players.

But things may change Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The fact is that this remake, which comprises three parts in total, plays with the idea that Sephiroth wants to change destiny.

Not only Zack is alive but also Biggs, a member of Avalanche. Things are changing.

Some believe that Zack will be the one to prevent Aerith's death in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. He doesn't have a big role in FFVIIbut things may change with this remake.

But the only one who can clarify everything is Square Enix. Perhaps players will have to wait until February 29, 2024.

That is the date marked on the calendar when this video game will be available on the PlayStation 5. It is one of the great exclusives for the Sony console next year.

