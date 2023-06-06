In an update by Square Enixthe co-director of the game, Motomu Toriyamadeclared that to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it is not in fact necessary to have played the previous title or Final Fantasy VII Remake.

We have made preparations for players who have not had a chance to play the first game to fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

To echo him there was a further update from the manufacturer Yoshinori Kitasewho stated:

The development is proceeding smoothly and according to plan

During another update that took place last Saturday, the director, Naoki Hamaguchicommented on how players will traverse the world outside of Midgar:

Players will be able to travel across the vast and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom. Along the way they will experience a myriad of different stories

And he thought about expanding this concept Kazushige Nojimadirector of the sector History And ScenariosFor Final Fantasy VII Rebirth:

Players will witness a series of narrative developments that are at the heart of the story of Final Fantasy VII and will discover the fate of each character

We just have to wait for the game to come out.