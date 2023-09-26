SQUARE ENIX has released a lot of information on the exploration and gameplay of the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. The software house has in fact revealed some of the settings that we will visit, as well as some new game mechanics that we will encounter in this second chapter of the trilogy.

Among the new features we find the return of Chadley, which will have very different missions for us this time. The young man will no longer work for Shinra, but will be looking for a way to reactivate communications towers scattered across the planet. Not only will activating them unlock additional explorable areas, but boy will they develop new types of Matter based on the data we have collected.

In addition to the communication towers, we will be able to help Chadley defeating some rare monsters scattered around the game world. The boy will offer us various challenges and, by overcoming them, we will obtain increasingly precious rewards. As we saw during our test of the game, it is about very organic missions that we will encounter during exploration.

Exploration will therefore play a fundamental role in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHhere are some of the regions we can explore:

Grasslands – a green land full of Mako. These plains are characterized by small outposts and planetary sources that are just waiting to be discovered. The adventure will continue beyond the swamps, but it will be necessary to rent a chocobo from the Farm to cross it.

– a green land full of Mako. These plains are characterized by small outposts and planetary sources that are just waiting to be discovered. The adventure will continue beyond the swamps, but it will be necessary to rent a chocobo from the Farm to cross it. Under Junon – was once the capital of the republic, which fell into decline after the destruction caused by Shinra. Now only a desolate fishing village remains, where the citizens have managed to find refuge.

– was once the capital of the republic, which fell into decline after the destruction caused by Shinra. Now only a desolate fishing village remains, where the citizens have managed to find refuge. Junon – was once a beacon of hope and economic prosperity, but now the former capital lies beneath the waves. After Shinra’s conquest, the company made the city a fortified outpost while also implementing an underwater reactor.

– was once a beacon of hope and economic prosperity, but now the former capital lies beneath the waves. After Shinra’s conquest, the company made the city a fortified outpost while also implementing an underwater reactor. Gold Saucer – a golden paradise built in the Corel desert, this structure created by Shinra uses a lot of Mako energy for its attractions. The park attracts tourists from all over the world, and entertains them from day to night.

In the various explorable regions we will happen to visit the Chocobo Ranchwhere we can exchange the Golden Feathers for new equipment with which to customize our feathered friend. Feathers will be obtainable helping the various Chocobo chicks that we will meet during our adventure, helping them we will also go to unlock new points for Fast Travel.

As in the previous chapter, Cloud will be able to accept mercenary assignments during this adventure. We will be able to find bulletin boards with new assignments in each outpost we visit. Furthermore, the game will also introduce a creation of objectsby obtaining new materials during exploration or in battle we will be able to unlock new recipes for creation.

Last, but not least, the software house has released further details on some of the mini-games present in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Among them we will find:

Performance Plan – after having obtained a musical score we can have fun playing that piece on the piano. Some songs will have a fairly high difficulty level. It will also be possible to improvise and play songs not present in the game thanks to the free mode.

– after having obtained a musical score we can have fun playing that piece on the piano. Some songs will have a fairly high difficulty level. It will also be possible to improvise and play songs not present in the game thanks to the free mode. Queen’s Blood – a strategic card game that has taken hold in the gaming world. Players will have to place their cards on the game board so they can accumulate points in each sector and defeat the enemy. Collect cards and use their skills to become a QB expert.

– a strategic card game that has taken hold in the gaming world. Players will have to place their cards on the game board so they can accumulate points in each sector and defeat the enemy. Collect cards and use their skills to become a QB expert. Moogle Mischief – a minigame in which we will have to bring home some mischievous little moogles. These will try to attack us in every way possible, we will have to be careful not to let our guard down because of their cuteness.

Before leaving you with a new rich gallery of images I remind you that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available worldwide starting from February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5.

Source: SQUARE ENIX