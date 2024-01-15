













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: New trailer reminds us of all the drama of Sephiroth's story









In addition to this new trailer in which we can appreciate part of the combat system of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we have images that show us key characters from the video game: Elena, Yuffie and Cait Sight himself.

Through the most recent trailer for FFVII Rebirth we notice a lot of the drama that revolves around Sephirot who now plans to take over the planet and how Cloud and his friends will do everything possible to try to stop what was one of the most emblematic heroes.

As we mentioned, there are new images, including one of Elena, who is a member of Shinra's General Affairs Investigation Division and who is known as a member of the Turcs. In addition to it, we will also meet the captain who operates the liner between Junon and Costa del Sol.

Yuffie and Cait Sight were the other characters who also received a little love, we even see a bit of the little ninja with the cat special which you can run in the video game that will be released on February 29, 2024.

“He wants to finish what he started, and rule over the planet.” Join Cloud and his friends on a journey to stop the formidable Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, launching February 29th. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/tWtMwrMiAT — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 15, 2024

Does Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth have a collector's edition?

It is worth remembering that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be available starting February 29 on PlayStation 5 and will come in several presentations, including the traditional physics of the game in its standard edition that will cost 69.99 USD, a deluxe one that is worth 99.99 USD that It comes with its art book, disc and steelbook.

Now, the icing on the cake is that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth contains a collector's edition worth the not insignificant amount of 349.99 USD that includes a detailed statue of Sephiroth that you will surely want to have in some kind of display. It also comes with all the content of the deluxe edition and several additional items

A material to summon a trio of Moogles.

A Magic Pot.

Equipment in the form of accessories that you can put on your characters.

It's worth noting that this collector's edition is only available on a very limited basis and through the Square Enix store. If you are a big fan of the series, our suggestion is that if you see it in a store like Amazon or elsewhere, then buy it, because it seems that they could eventually become scarce.

