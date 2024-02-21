With an official announcement today Square Enix stated that the already available Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo updates with a new playable part. This update is obviously free, and it is already available for download.

With this update players will unlock “Dawn of a new era” they will have the opportunity to play in one new open world area near Junon. Not only that, it also includes gods exclusive content just for the demo.

In this new area Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII will arrive on the outskirts of Junon, a stronghold equipped with an underwater reactor. This area will offer a little taste of all the features of the game, such as the large one explorationthe search for treasures with the Chocobos, the creation of precious objects, and of course missions, combat and much more. Certainly one of the best ways to familiarize yourself with the new mechanics before the final release.

We remind you that players who complete the demo in his first partthey will receive the Survival Set and the Kupo Charm as bonusesand will be able to skip the section when they play the full game (since it's part of it).

Let's remember that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 from February 29, 2024.