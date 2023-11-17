SQUARE ENIX has released new details on some of the secondary characters and the combat system of FINAL FANTASY VII REBITH. Among the areas that we will explore during the adventure there will be Kalm, characterized by a stone wall that keeps it safe from external dangers. Although it does not have its own reactor, is supplied with Mako energy from Midgar which is visible by climbing to the top of the city’s clock tower.

Another area will be the Mythril Mineonce a prolific activity which unfortunately fell into disuse after the Shinra succeeded in developing a superior mineral. Now it is infested with very dangerous monsters, but we will need to go beyond it if we want to get to Junon.

Among the characters we will meet in this second chapter of the trilogy there will be:

Broden (Shinshu Fuji/Mick Lauer) – manager of the Kalm inn. He has a score to settle with Shinra, which is why he offers Cloud help. He suffers from a mysterious illness.

(Shinshu Fuji/Mick Lauer) – manager of the Kalm inn. He has a score to settle with Shinra, which is why he offers Cloud help. He suffers from a mysterious illness. Rhonda (Rei Igarashi/GK Bowes) – sheriff and mayor of Under Junon. His city was once a prosperous fishing village, which fell into decline after Shinra built its military fortress. Even though they are considered terrorists, he will let Cloud and his group pass.

Priscilla (Rikako Oota/Reese Warren) – a young girl who lives in Under Junon and who we will often find swimming with the dolphins for training. However, the underwater reactor is contaminating the surrounding waters, so the girl is afraid for the safety of her dolphin friends and other marine creatures.

Billy (Yuusuke Shirai/Paul Castro Jr.) – nephew of Bill, who runs the chocobo ranch. He lost his parents at a young age, and so he and his sister were raised by their grandfather. He will help Cloud and the others figure out how to train Chocobos, as long as they help his sister with her shop.

Chloe (Hisui Kimura/Trinity Bliss) – Billy's little sister, who runs a shop where she sells materials and other curiosities. Soft-hearted, she is very happy that Cloud and the others have decided to become her clients. At the same time, however, she is worried about her brother's fixation with money.

The software house then revealed the peculiar abilities of Red XIII And Aerith. The first will be able to exploit Vengeance ModeBy defending ourselves properly from enemy attacks we will be able to increase his offensive power and his evasive speed. The young flower girl in this second chapter will instead be able to exploit Ward Shiftwhich will allow her to place symbols on the ground to teleport to in order to keep a larger area under control.

Among the evocations that we can exploit in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH There will be also Kujata, a deity capable of exploiting elemental powers of ice, thunder and fire. Thanks to her body mass, she is capable of keeping any type of enemy at bay, and with her magic she can attack the weaknesses of even the most distant opponents.

As previously anticipated in this chapter he will return Chadleywho will ask us to activate the Protorelics. These are tower-like artifacts from an ancient civilization, capable of emitting unique energy signals. We will have to be careful however, very particular phenomena such as space-time distortions often occur within them. By helping him, the boy will be able to create truly unique Materia for us with extraordinary powers.

We leave you now with a short trailer that will summarize the story of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKEreminding you that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available from February 29, 2024 temporarily exclusive on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – The Story so Far

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu