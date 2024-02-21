Square Enix has released a new update for the demo of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a title that will see the light on February 29th exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console. Called “A new era in Junon”, this free update expands the previous demo “The great hero in Nibelheim”, introduced at the beginning of the month , offering a broader taste of the game world. The update, available at no additional cost, accompanies players on the adventure of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII around Junon, a fortress city characterized by an underwater reactor. This particular demo version allows players to experience some events following the first hours of the main narrative in advance, exploring a fraction of the vast game world. The demo encourages exploration via your loyal chocobo, crafting valuable items via a new transmutation device, taking on hunting quests, and more.

By completing the first part, players will be rewarded with a moogle lucky charm and an adventure kit, with the option to skip this section in the full game once available, allowing for an early start to the adventure. There is also the option to relive this segment of the game. While saves from the “A New Age in Junon” demo will not be transferable to the final game, due to changes aimed at making the experience more direct, both longtime fans and new players will have the opportunity to explore the world gameplay, experience powerful synergistic attacks and observe the relational dynamics between characters in combat. In addition, a patch has been released for the demo that will install automatically, aimed at fixing minor graphical issues and implementing further improvements.