During the NYCC 2023 it was revealed that Matt Mercer will be the English voice actor of Vincent Valentine in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. During the event SQUARE ENIX in fact he held a panel entirely dedicated to the voice actors of this second chapter of the trilogy, which ended with a short surprise Q&A in the company of director Naoki Hamaguchi.

Hamaguchi-san answered some fun questions from fans and revealed some background on the game’s development. For example you stated that the choice to have Red XIII ride a chocobo caused some debate among team members, but what Tetsuya Nomura liked it straight away.

The director also confirmed that Vincent’s presence within the game will be fundamental, making him a main character and not an optional supporting character like in the original seventh chapter. Despite this he remarked that it will not be possible to actively use it in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH but we will have to wait for the third chapter of the trilogy.

Finally Hamaguchi-san spoke of the segway driven by Cloud, which was first shown in the latest trailer. The director revealed that this means of transport was chosen for break up the more serious tone of the game a bitgiving to the players great freedom of movement within the Costa del Sol without having to ride a chocobo.

I remind you that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it will be available starting next year February 29 temporarily exclusive on PlayStation 5.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu