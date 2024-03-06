













FINAL Fantasy VII Rebirth makes dream collaboration with Porsche









Square Enix and Porsche AG announced a very special collaboration to celebrate those people driven by dreams. Celebrating the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fans will be able to hear the words of the creators of the original FFVII and the remake project in a visionary short not to be missed.

Through the short, the Creative Director of Final Fantasy VII RebirthTetsuya Nomura, Producer Yoshinori Kitase and Director Naoki Hamaguchi take to the streets of Tokyo in two iconic Porsche 911s – a classic car from 1997 and the latest model from 2024 – to reflect on the legacy of FFVII and what it was like to dream about the creation of this RPG that marked a before and after within the genre, in addition to being a key part of the growth of PlayStation.

To celebrate this collaboration, The Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles added a Porsche 911 with a special FFVII Rebirth livery to its fleet. The game's voice actors, Briana White (Aerith), Caleb Pierce (Zack), Suzie Yeung (Yuffie) and Max Mittlemen (Red XIII), were able to pilot the customized 911.

Source: Square Enix

“At Porsche, we are inspired by all the dreams around the world—from those people with a desire to create change. Few people embody that pioneering spirit like the creators of FFVII, who have redefined the role-playing game genre and raised the standards of video game art to new heights. On the eve of its most anticipated and most recent launch, at Porsche we send greetings to the entire development team at Square Enix and continue to be guided by dreamers like them.” -Deniz Keskin, Director of Brand Management and Partnerships at Porsche AG.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Deluxe Edition sold out?

Everything seems to indicate that the one who at the time reserved his copy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Deluxe Edition Well, it came out the winner because right now, even if you refresh the Amazon page, you won't find any copies out there on request or at a reasonable price.

When it went on sale and until a couple of months before the launch, the Deluxe Edition could be found for around 2 thousand MXN, the question is that whoever is reselling it, is already reselling it for more than 3 thousand.

Even if you search in other specialized retail stores, such as Game Planet, it will appear that the product is out of stock.

We do not know if Square Enix will reissue this edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but if you do, the best thing you can do is be aware and hope to get it because you can see that it is going to fly. Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google news.

