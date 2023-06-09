Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it was shown via a gameplay video during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The new title of the series developed by Square Enixexpected on Playstation 5 for the beginning of 2024, it had a fair amount of space during the event, during which a brief introduction to the plot was shown, accompanied by an interesting gameplay video.

In the video we see the group of protagonists, among which it also appears Red XIII (who will be playable) character introduced in Final Fantasy VIIexplore the lands outside the city walls of Midgarride the cute Chocobos and try to understand what he did, and where, cloud in the previous 5 years.

According to what has been leaked by the developers in the last period, the game world will leave users a lot of freedom. It also seems that new characters will be introduced at the moment unknown. Already announced last year Square Enix he said he wanted to publish Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next winter. The launch period announced this evening, therefore, indicates that the development of the title is proceeding according to plan. During the Summer Game Festthen, it was announced that the game will require two discs to install its physical version.