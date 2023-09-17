













In his statements this creative commented that Rebirth It will allow Cloud Strife and his faithful companions to freely explore what exists outside the metal walls of Midgar.

What Hamaguchi said about it was ‘while the main story is larger and more ambitious than the previous game’s narrative, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also embraces the concept of ‘free exploration”…’.

The director of this adventure complemented the above by saying ‘[…]with compelling stories, fun mini-games, powerful monsters and much more to find throughout the world map’. That is the guideline to follow.

It is after the above that Naoki Hamaguchi talked about how many hours the game will last. This designer stood out ‘We hope you explore this world in great detail, as almost 100 hours of adventure await you’.

The most recent advance of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth allows us to appreciate what this creative mentions. Several of Golden Saucer’s minigames appear in this one. You can also see places like the Costa del Sol.

Those who also enter the scene in the video are the Weapons, the powerful optional bosses that come from the original FFVII. Because Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Will it last almost 100 hours?

One of the reasons is that the game has twice the content of the original PlayStation title on which it is based.

Hamaguchi revealed that there will be many new experiences, battles and stories to discover when the game goes on sale on February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5.

