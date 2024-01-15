SQUARE ENIX has released an exciting new trailer for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHthe next one coming February 29. The video, titled “Destined to be reborn“, will allow us to have a small preview of some of the most significant events that we will experience within the game such as the Junon and the accident of Nibelheim.

But that is not all. The company has in fact released new details on some of the protagonists and secondary characters that we will meet during our adventure. Here's what's new:

Cait Sith and Moogle – Cute cat who fights on the back of a giant moogle, capable of providing support with his skills in battle. When Cait isn't fighting, his robotic sidekick helps him hack into computer systems and predict the future.

– Cute cat who fights on the back of a giant moogle, capable of providing support with his skills in battle. When Cait isn't fighting, his robotic sidekick helps him hack into computer systems and predict the future. Elena – Despite being a beginner, she has combat skills equal to any other Turks agent in the Shinra Investigation Division. She and Rude are tasked with chasing the black-clad figures, a task that fills her with excitement, especially if it means being assigned to a mission with Tseng.

– Despite being a beginner, she has combat skills equal to any other Turks agent in the Shinra Investigation Division. She and Rude are tasked with chasing the black-clad figures, a task that fills her with excitement, especially if it means being assigned to a mission with Tseng. Captain Titov – Commander of the Shinra-8, he is responsible for safety for anyone traveling between Junon and the Costa del Sol. His dedication to duty has quickly earned the respect and trust of his crew. This aspect of him manifests itself clearly during the various parties held on board the ship, in which he participates actively and with great passion.

We now leave you with the new trailer, reminding you that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be released as a temporary console exclusive on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Destined to be Reborn

