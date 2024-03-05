













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It returns a bit to the old RPGs by giving us a good selection of characters to make up our party. Each person will choose the characters whose abilities best adapt to their way of playing or that they like the most.

With this in mind we wanted to make a series of guides to get the best out of each of these characters. This time we will start with Aerith, the Cetra with a heart of gold and tremendous potential for magical damage.

What is Aerith's gameplay like in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

As in Remake, Aerith is a fighter who performs much better from a distance. With the help of his different scepters he can launch small spheres of magic that do not decrease his MP bar. Although it can also deliver blows if they get too close, these are very weak.

Although they don't say it verbatim, it is notable that they thought of Aerith as the group's healer. After all, from the beginning he has a prayer material equipped, with which he can heal without magic, in addition to his limit break recovering all the party's health points.

She also works as the ideal support character in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Most of his abilities give equipment buffs, such as creating circles of protection or areas where all spells are cast twice without spending twice as much magic. So she can complement very well a team made up of her and two very strong fighters.

How can you get the most out of Aerith?

Throughout the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth you will get different scepters for Aerith. Most of them have a huge space to include subjects, so you should not hesitate to occupy all those spaces. In addition, we recommend that you complement it with a bracelet that also has many spaces for material.

The materials that are best for you are the offensive ones: fire, ice, wind, poison. For the rest of the spaces, try to give him some HP Up and MP Up to increase both his health and his magic. She also reserves some space for a barrier materia to shield herself or other teammates with.

Aerith has perhaps the largest MP bar in all Final Fantasy VII Rebirth so you should take advantage of it. Virtually all enemies in the game have some elemental weakness, so with it in your team, full of materials, you will be ready to face anything.

As for accessories, we found a very useful one for her, which are earrings with healing matter. These allow you to use healing spells without needing to have a raw material in your scepters or bracelets, leaving you a free space to take advantage of.r.

Who are the best complement for Aerith in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Since you can use Aerith to take care of everything magical, the rest of your team can be filled out with more physical characters. In our experience we found that the best complements for the sorceress are Cloud and Red XIII.

Both are characters focused on hand-to-hand combat. As if that were not enough, Red XIII also has several abilities designed to help teammates, with one that heals them and another that makes them refill their ATB bar faster. So with the support of these two characters Cloud could be a champion.

Does Aerith die in this game?

If you are fans of Final Fantasy VII original surely know Aerith's fate in that installment. Although some changes to the plot were promised in this reimagining, for many it is a question whether this will happen again. The answer is somewhat ambiguous.

Near the end of the game we again have Aerith praying while Sephiroth plummets on top of her. Although Cloud apparently deflects the sword, there is a kind of convergence of realities where Aerith is alive and dead at the same time.. Also it seems that only Cloud can see this.

Before the eyes of the rest of the team, who arrives a little later, the young flower girl is dead. However, Cloud is still able to see and feel her as if she were present. So for now the answer is not clear and we will surely have to wait for the third part of the trilogy to know with certainty what their fate will be.

