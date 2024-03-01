













Since before the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Its developers talked about the importance of relationships between characters in this installment. Not only do we see them develop throughout the game, we also have an influence on how they develop. Therefore, here we explain how they work and how you can improve them.

Relationships are one of the systems that explain to you first in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Throughout the story you have the opportunity to interact with your companions beyond combat. In these situations some dialogue options usually appear. Depending on what you choose, you can strengthen or weaken a relationship, so be careful what you say.

One thing to keep in mind is that it's easy to miss some of these interactions. Therefore our recommendation is that Every time you reach a section where your party splits up to do their thing, go look for them. It is mainly in these sections where you can talk to them to deepen your friendship.

There are also some moments in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth where you will have to decide between the preferences of two characters. For example, deciding whether to follow the long and safe path or take a shortcut proposed by one of them, which may bring certain risks. Here you will inevitably have to sacrifice some of your friendship with someone, but it is easy to get back on their good side.

Source: Square Enix.

Another way to strengthen your relationship with your companions is to use the respective synergy skills and abilities. Using them deepens your relationship with that member and this will be reflected much later. So take good care of your relationships with everyone, not just if you have romantic interests.

What other ways are there to strengthen relationships and what do you get in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

In addition to these optional conversations and synergy skills, Side quests are the best way to strengthen relationships. Many of these focus on specific characters, so completing them will make them like us more. For example, there is one where we help Red

The relationships we have with our peers alter some of the events of life. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Without going into spoilers, we can say that near the end you will begin to see more of the repercussions of some of your actions. Not to mention that there is a specific moment where this new element is very important.

Source: Square Enix.

So don't stop looking for your companions when they separate, be careful in the dialogue options and always support them with secondary missions. This way you will have the best levels at the right time. Or you can play through the entire game again if you want to test out the changes that come with being a great friend or a fairly indifferent person.

