It should be noted that Metacritic takes an average of all the ratings available so far. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It reached its current score thanks to the reviews of 94 specialized critics. As more arrive, the number may increase or decrease.

The consensus so far is that this is a very ambitious sequel and remake that achieves what it sets out to do. On the one hand, it treats the 1997 classic with great respect while making changes that give it new life and keep it interesting. While as a sequel, it is much larger than the previous one and takes its base to give us a much more entertaining and complete experience.

If you were already excited by these ratings Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They should know that it won't be long until they play it. The title launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29. In case it's too long to wait for you, you can enjoy the demo that is now available in the PS Store. Did you expect this rating?

What can you expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the story that Remake gave us in 2020. Aqua we follow Cloud and company in their search for Sephiroth to end his plans. This takes them beyond the walls of Midgar to encounter a vast world full of possibilities.

Source: Square Enix

Being a sequel, it has several improvements in terms of graphics and especially the combat, which is now more complex and includes team attacks. As if that were not enough, they added a huge number of secondary activities and mini-games that considerably expand the playing time. So quite a package that is quite worth it. Will they buy it?

