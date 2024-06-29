If you are passionate about JRPGs, you are in the right place: Amazon Italia offers them Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for PlayStation 5 with a good 30% offallowing you to save over 20 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available in its Standard version at only 56.95 euroswhich although not currently the historic low, still remains well below the original 80 euro list price.
The main features of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
After several years of waiting, the successful Square Enix series returns to make people talk about itself with this new chapter. Inside Final Fantasy VII Rebirth you will find yourself facing a new journey, exploring new territories along the planet in search of Sephirothwith the help of absolutely unique means of transport, as in the case of the chocoboScattered throughout the territory you will find tons of extra content and mini-gameswhich will further increase the enjoyment and longevity of this title.
One of the most interesting features of this new title is certainly its advanced combat systemwhich is able to expertly combine adrenaline-filled combat and strategic thinking, while also giving you the ability to unlock team combos.
